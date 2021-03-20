Micromax In 1 Launched: Check Details

New Delhi: Micromax In 1 is the latest budget-friendly smartphone introduced by the Company. It comes as an offshoot to the In Note 1 that was launched back in November 2020 alongside the In 1b. The Micromax In 1 has a familiar design with a centre-positioned punch-hole cut out for the selfie camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, a rectangular camera module with triple sensors, and a unique gradient design X-shape pattern. Key Micromax In 1 specification includes an FHD+ display with standard 60Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 64GB storage, and 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Micromax In 1 price in India, availability

Micromax In 1 price in India is Rs 10,499 for the base 4GB+64GB model. The 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999. However, the company has announced an introductory price of Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,499 during the first sale on March 26th at 12 PM. The phone comes in Blue and Purple colour hues. The phone will be on sale via Flipkart and Micromax website.

Micromax In 1 specification

The dual-SIM (Nano) Micromax In 1 runs Android 10 out of the box and the company promises to upgrade to Android 11 by May this year. Micromax also says it will release updates for two years with monthly security updates. The phone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x,2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 400 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot.