Michigan’s Vaidehi Dongre Crowned Miss India USA

Washington: 25-year-old Vaidehi Dongre from Michigan was crowned Miss India USA 2021 while Arshi Lalani from Georgia was declared the first runner-up at the beauty pageant held over the weekend.

Vaidehi is a graduate of the University of Michigan, works as a business development manager. Moreover, She also won the ‘Miss Talented’ award for her flawless performance of the Indian classical dance Kathak.

“I want to leave a positive lasting impact on my community and focus on women’s financial independence and literacy,” Vaidehi said.

Notably, Miss World 1997 Diana Hayden was chaired as the chief guest and chief judge of the competition. 61 participants from 30 states had participated in three different competitions ‘Miss India USA’, ‘Miss India USA’ and ‘Miss Teen India USA’.