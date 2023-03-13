Michelle Yeoh Gives Inspiring Best Actress Speech About Never Being ‘Past Your Prime’ at Oscars 2023

Los Angeles: At the 95th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, history was made when Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh accepted the Oscar for Best Actress. Yeoh’s performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has made her the first Asian woman to win the award.

In her Oscar acceptance speech, Yeoh briefly calls out ageism in Hollywood: “And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up.”

After being presented the award by Jessica Chastain and Halle Berry — a moment that was extra special as it marked just the second time a woman of color has won for Best Actress, with Berry first winning the award in 2001 — Yeoh emotionally took the stage, where she was greeted to a standing ovation by the crowd and her castmates, including fellow winner, Jamie Lee Curtis.

Michelle Yeoh accepts her #Oscar for Best Actress: "For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dreams do come true." https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/pQN8nHDhCx — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities,” Yeoh began. “This is proof that — dream big, and dreams do come true. And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you that you are past your prime. Never.”

She continued, “I wouldn’t be standing here tonight without the Daniels, without A24, without my amazing cast and crew. Without everyone who was involved with Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Yeoh dedicated the award to her mother, calling her a “superhero.”

“I have to dedicate this to my mom — all the moms in the world, because they are really the superheroes, and without them, none of us would be here tonight,” Yeoh said. “She’s 84. And I’m taking this home to her. She’s watching right now in Malaysia with my family and friends. I love you guys, I’m bringing this home to you.”

“And also, to my extended family in Hong Kong, where I started my career,” she continued. “Thank you for letting me stand on your shoulders, giving me a leg up so I could be here today.”

Finishing her speech, Yeoh added, “And to my Go children. To my sisters. All of them. To my brothers. And to my family — thank you. Thank you. Thank you to the Academy this is history in the making. Thank you!”

The Academy Award winner will turn 61 this coming August, an age that is not common in the world of Hollywood. The average age of Best Actress winners in the past century is around 37 years old, according to Statista.

Ageism in the industry is even more relentless against women, as seen in the average 20-year age gap between the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor winners from 1997 to 2006, according to Sky News. Fortunately, this gap is shown to be closing in recent years, per Sky News.