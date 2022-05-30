Micheal Vaughan Pits Hardik Pandya As Future India Captain

London: Former England captain Michael Vaughan backed the Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya to pick up the captaincy for India in the near future.

Vaughan tweeted after the final of the IPL that he would back Pandya to get the Indian captaincy in a couple of years’ time.

Fantastic achievement for a new franchise … If India need a captain in a couple of years I wouldn’t look past @hardikpandya7 … Well done Gujurat .. #IPL2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 29, 2022

The all-rounder’s return to top-flight cricket was a point of interest for the fans who had been eagerly waiting to know the status of the player’s fitness.

Pandya saved his best for the last for the finals of the Indian Premier League 2022.

Pandya took three crucial wickets and scored an important 34 off 30 balls to help win his team the maiden title in their inaugural season.