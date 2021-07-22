Michaela Coel Joins ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

New York: Michaela Coel has joined the ensemble cast of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to the hit Marvel film “Black Panther.”

The first “Black Panther” grossed more than $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office.

Coel, who most recently released HBO series I May Destroy You to critical acclaim and four Emmys nominations, will join filmmaker Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is currently filming in Atlanta. It is expected that much of the cast of Marvel’s first Black Panther film, which includes Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, and Winston Duke, will return.

Coel’s credits include the Netflix programs “Black Mirror” and “Chewing Gum,” and the feature films “Been So Long” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” She is not currently represented by a talent agency. She works through her indie label Falkna Productions, which co-produced “I May Destroy You.”