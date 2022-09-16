Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ jersey sold for record $10.1m

New York: A jersey worn by basketball icon Michael Jordan during the opening game of the 1998 NBA Finals has been sold for a record $10.1m (£8.8m).

This is the most a piece of sporting memorabilia has fetched in history.

Auction house Sotheby’s says the item drew “palpable excitement” from sports fans and collectors.

It was reminiscent of a sporting season – chronicled in Netflix documentary The Last Dance – which saw Jordan winning his sixth and final NBA title.

On Thursday, Sotheby’s said Jordan’s Chicago Bulls jersey attracted a total of 20 bids.

Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectables, Brahm Wachter, said bidders were “eager to own a rarefied piece of history”.

“Today’s record-breaking result… solidifies Michael Jordan as the undisputed G.O.A.T, proving his name and incomparable legacy is just as relevant as it was nearly 25 years ago,” Wachter said. G.O.A.T is an acronym for “greatest of all time”.

The jersey outstripped a previous record of $9.28m, paid for a shirt worn by football star Diego Maradona at the 1986 World Cup.

It was auctioned with a June 1998 Sports Illustrated magazine, which features Jordan on the cover.