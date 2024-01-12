Michael Jackson biopic gets 2025 release date

New York: The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, is getting the biopic treatment, and it’s ready to set the big screen ablaze in 2025. Get ready and circle the date on your calendar, as this incredible cinematic adventure is set to reveal the person behind the breathtaking music, the legendary figure known for iconic dance moves, and the intriguing story that fascinated the entire world. Lionsgate Studios will handle the movie’s release in the domestic market, and Universal is responsible for its international debut. The film is scheduled to commence production on January 22, according to Variety.

The highly anticipated biopic, created by Graham King, the mastermind behind the legendary Bohemian Rhapsody, will hit theaters on April 18, 2025.

Antoine Fuqua is directing the film, featuring Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, in his debut lead role.

This film isn’t just a biopic; it’s a living, breathing testament to Michael Jackson’s artistic revolution, as per the official synopsis. “Michael’ will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale.” This grand cinematic spectacle promises an inside look at one of history’s most influential and trailblazing artists, leaving you breathless and forever marked by his legacy.

The synopsis continues, “from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”