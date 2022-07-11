Michael Bracewell Breaks Record For Most Runs Chased In Final Over Of ODI Cricket

Dublin: Michael Bracewell smashed 24 from the final over to help New Zealand clinch a narrow one-wicket triumph in the opening match of their three-game ODI series against Ireland in Dublin.

It was going to take something special for New Zealand to chase down Ireland’s total of 300/9 and all-rounder Michael Bracewell certainly delivered with an unbeaten 127 from just 82 balls.

Bracewell came to the crease with the visitors in huge trouble at 120/5, but batted sensibly when required and then produced the fireworks in the final over to ensure New Zealand drew first blood in the three-game ODI series.

It all came down to the final over, with New Zealand requiring 20 runs to win and Bracewell facing experienced Ireland pacer Craig Young.

And Bracewell only needed five of the six deliveries to clinch the victory for his side as he went 4,4,6,4,6 to seal the dramatic triumph.

The 20 runs chased in the final over was a new record for most target runs successfully chased in the 50th over of a men’s ODI.

It was so close, yet so far for Ireland who looked home and hosed during various stages of the match thanks to some superb play from young batter Harry Tector and all-rounder Curtis Campher.

While Campher contributed 43 with the bat and 3/49 with the ball, it was Tector that stole the headlines with his maiden ODI century for Ireland in just his 21st match.

Tector looked at home against the world class New Zealand attack as he plundered 113 from 117 deliveries, smashing three massive sixes during his knock to keep the sold out Dublin crowd on the edge of their seats.

While the knock proved in vain in the end, it showed the 22-year-old has a big future in the game if he can continue his current rich vein of form that has now seem him pass 50 on four consecutive ODI innings.