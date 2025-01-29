On the second day of Utkarsh Odisha: Make In Odisha Conclave 2025, a sectoral session with the theme “Celebrating Connections: Elevating MICE and Wedding Tourism as Catalysts for Economic Growth” was hosted by Department of Tourism.

The session brought together industry leaders, government officials, and stakeholders to explore the growing potential of Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions (MICE), and Wedding Tourism in driving both global collaboration and economic impact. The sectoral session was inaugurated by Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Smt. Pravati Parida, in the presence of Shri Manoj Ahuja, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha and Shri Balwant Singh, IAS, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha.

“The state has successfully attracted both domestic and international visitors, offering a unique blend of cultural heritage, natural beauty, and modern amenities. Odisha has not only become a prominent destination within the country but has also built a loyal international clientele, drawn to its high-quality tourism offerings and exceptional hospitality services. This makes it the perfect time for further investment in the state’s tourism sector”, said Deputy Chief Minister Smt. Pravati Parida. She emphasised on the importance of fostering global connections, cultural exchange and eco-conscious practices in tourism.

Manoj Ahuja, Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha emphasized the Industrial Ecosystem in Odisha and highlighted the state’s strong commitment to Ease of Doing Business in line with the ambitious Viksit Odisha Vision 2036. He said, “Tourism sector is a top priority for the state, with immense potential to generate significant employment opportunities. Our efforts are also being refined to make the sector more investor-friendly, fostering growth and development.”

Commissioner-cum-Secretary Shri Balwant Singh, IAS said, “The growth drivers of Tourism in Odisha will be diverse tourism experiences, proactive policy facilitation and sustained promotion campaign. His presentation included Odisha Tourism’s offerings, investible-ready land banks and key features to position Odisha as a premier MICE and Wedding destination.

The session also featured the announcement of investment intentions for 121 projects valued at ₹8153 crores, signalling strong confidence in the region’s tourism and hospitality potential across hotels, amusement parks, water sports, caravan camping, and resorts. Notably, ₹2387 crore has been pledged for the development of 23 resort projects across regions like Koraput, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Puri, Khordha, Bhadrak, Balasore while 47 hotel projects have secured investment commitments totalling ₹3792 crore across Puri, Sambalpur, Paradeep, Gopalpur, Ganjam, Bhubaneswar. Furthermore, 30 Motel/WAC (Way Side Amenities Centres) projects have attracted investments worth ₹246 crore, enhancing infrastructure for improved tourist services.

Innovative and adventure tourism segments have also gained traction. 9 water sports and cruise projects in Puri, Khordha, Chilika, Sundargarh, Cuttack have received investment intentions amounting to ₹554 crore, and 4 adventure sports initiatives have secured ₹23 crore in investments at Koraput and Sundargarh. Additional focus on multi-utility hospitality centres has led to commitments worth ₹1060 crore. With growing interest in caravan and camping tourism, the state has garnered investments worth ₹58 crore and ₹2.95 crore, respectively. These diverse investment plans highlight Odisha’s strategic vision for fostering a vibrant and sustainable tourism landscape.

A key highlight of the Sectoral Tourism Session was the signing of an MOU between Odisha Tourism and the National Council of Science Museums. This partnership aims to enrich the state’s cultural tourism by developing new museums and interpretation centres, further enhancing Odisha’s Museum offerings and strengthening its position as a prominent cultural destination.

The panel discussion was expertly moderated by Chairman, IATO West Bengal Chapter and Director & CEO of Impression Tourism Services (India) Pvt Ltd Mr. Debjit Dutta, which featured a distinguished panel of experts – Vice President – Development, MHRIL Mr. Amit Mahajan, Head of Business Development – South Asia, Radisson Hotels Group Mr. Davashish Srivastava, Country Head, Ascott Hotels Mr. Vikas Ray, Vice President – South & East, ITC Hotels Ltd Mr. Zubin Songadwala, Ex-Vice President, IHCL Mr. Dinesh Chadha, CEO- Meetings and Incentives & Immediate Past Vice Chairman- ICPB Mr. Amaresh Tiwari and Founder, 7X Weddings Mr. Devang Shah.