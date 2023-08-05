Mia Khalifa faces backlash over viral TikTok marriage advice

New York: Former adult industry actress Mia Khalifa recently found herself at the center of a social media storm after offering marriage advice on TikTok. Despite having been married twice and engaged three times, Mia faced intense trolling and criticism online, with many questioning her credibility to provide guidance on the subject.

In a recent podcast interview, Mia disclosed her openness to exploring lesbian relationships while emphasizing the importance of healthy and non-toxic connections. She challenged the stereotype that men are inherently better at emotional intelligence, stressing its significance in her choice of partner.

However, it was her viral TikTok video that garnered significant attention. In the clip, Mia humorously referenced her rumored link to American football superstar Tom Brady during his divorce from Gisele Bundchen in 2022. She candidly shared her journey through multiple marriages and engagements, bringing light to her unconventional experiences.

Mia Khalifa is giving young women marriage advice. Read that sentence again. This world’s finished. pic.twitter.com/gQzXfWKGrR — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) August 3, 2023

Addressing her audience, Mia advocated for people not to feel trapped in unfulfilling relationships and marriages. She emphasized that marriage should not be considered a sanctimonious institution but rather just paperwork. If a commitment fails to bring happiness and fulfillment, she encouraged people not to be afraid to leave. Making choices aligned with personal happiness and well-being, she highlighted, should take precedence over societal expectations.

Mia’s candid marriage advice sparked both support and criticism online. Some lauded her message, recognizing the importance of prioritizing individual happiness.

However, others expressed dissent, arguing that treating marriage as mere paperwork undermines the values of communication, marriage counseling, and efforts to resolve issues. They contended that Mia’s advice might inadvertently encourage people to give up on relationships too easily.