MI vs RCB: Suryakumar’s Masterclass Powers Mumbai To Dominant 6-Wicket Win Over Bangalore

Powered by a Suryakumar Yadav masterclass, the Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 8 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

While MI had opted to bowl first and conceded 199 in the first innings, it wasn’t enough for RCB in front of a rampaging Suryakumar who scored 83 off 35 deliveries.

His innings was studded 7 boundaries and 6 sixes and ensured that MI won the match with 21 balls remaining.