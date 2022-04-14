MI vs PBKS: Rohit Sharma Fined Rs 24 Lakh For Slow Over Rate

Pune: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the IPL match against Punjab King on Wednesday. This is the second time Rohit Sharma’s team has been fined for the slow over-rate in the tournament.

“The Mumbai Indians have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium, Pune on April 13,” the IPL said in a statement.

“This was the team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences.

“Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 24 lakhs and the rest of the members in the playing eleven were fined Rs 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their match fee, whichever is lower.”