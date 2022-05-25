Mi Smart Band 7 And Redmi Buds 4 Pro Launched At Just Rs 2,900

New Delhi: Xiaomi has launched Mi Smart Band 7 and Redmi Buds 4 Pro in the China market. It has a bigger AMOLED touch display than the Mi Band 6. Xiaomi has equipped the band with many health features including heart rate monitoring and a SpO2 sensor. The Redmi Buds 4 Pro has 360-degree surround sound and a battery life of up to 36 hours.

Mi Smart Band 7, Redmi Buds 4 Pro price and availability

The Mi Smart Band 7 the price has been set at 249 CNY (about Rs 2,900) for the Standard Edition and CNY 299 (about Rs 3,500) for the NFC Version. The band is available for pre-order and will sell it from May 31. Xiaomi has launched the band in six colours: Black, Blue, Green, Orange, Pink and White. Customers will also be able to purchase a limited edition summer wristband.

Specifications of Mi Smart Band 7

Talking about the specifications Mi Smart Band 7 It features a 1.62-inch Full AMOLED Touch Always-On display with a resolution of 192×490 pixels. 100 customizable band faces are provided with this band. This band is equipped with several health features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, SpO2 monitoring and women’s health tracking features. Talk about battery backup, this band can last up to 14 days on a single charge.

Specifications of Redmi Buds 4 Pro

Talking about the specifications Redmi Buds 4 Pro gets a 10mm aluminium-magnesium alloy moving-coil diaphragm along with a 6mm titanium moving-coil diaphragm that delivers clear sound, deep bass and 360-degree surround sound. It offers up to 43dB of noise cancellation and comes with a transparency mode. Microphones have been provided in these earphones which eliminate noise for a clear experience. As a battery backup, it lasts up to 9 hours on a single charge, while with the charging case it lasts up to 36 hours.