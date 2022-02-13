MI Reserves Fast Bowler Jofra Archer For Next IPL Session, Splurged Rs 8 Crore On Him

Bengaluru: This IPL mega auction has created lots of brain jumbling with Mumbai Indians’ (MI) players selection. First–Ishan Kishan and now England fast bowler Jofra Archer. Though the fast bowler will not be able to play this year’s IPL, the Nita Ambani owned team reserved him for the next session.

Akash Ambani has confirmed that Archer will not play in the IPL 2022 edition despite the franchise spending a fortune on getting him in the IPL 2022 Auction which is underway in Bengaluru on February 13.

Having said that, MI owner Aakash Ambani revealed the plan going into signing Archer, looking at it from more of an investment point of view.

Archer, who was listed for a base price of INR 2 crore and will also not be playing in IPL 2022 owing to injury, garnered early interest from Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals too furiously bid to re-acquire the England pacer, but could only pull it till the 6-crore mark.

Sunrisers Hyderabad then threatened to steal the pacer with a bid of INR 7 crore, but Mumbai had their plans and money set as their bid of INR 8 crore sealed the deal.