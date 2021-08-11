Mi Mix 4 Smartphone Launched: Check Price & Specifications

New Delhi: The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched Mi Mix 4 at a special event in China. It comes with a new camera technology that hides the front-facing sensor under the display. The smartphone also carries triple rear cameras and features including an in-display fingerprint sensor as well as stereo speakers.

Mi Mix 4 price

The Mi Mix 4 price is set at CNY 4999 (around Rs 57,340) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, CNY 5299 (around Rs 60,700) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, CNY 5799 (around Rs 66,500) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and CNY 6299 (around Rs 72,250) for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant.

Mi Mix 4 features and specifications

The Mi Mix 4 is a one-of-its-kind smartphone with an under-display front camera for selfies. Xiaomi is calling this CUP or Camera Under Panel which comes with a 20-megapixel sensor. This sensor is placed under a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. It is a 10-bit panel that also comes with Dolby Vision support just like the Mi 11 Ultra. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. This is now the first smartphone to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor. There were reports suggesting that the new Xiaomi smartphone will come with a secondary display at the back but, that isn’t the case. For audio, the phone comes with speakers tuned by Harmon Kardon.

For photography, the Mi Mix 4 features a triple rear camera setup which includes a 108-megapixel main sensor, free form ultra-wide angle sensor, and 50X periscope sensor. On the front, you get a 20-megapixel selfie shooter under the display which allows the company to achieve a near full-screen viewing experience.