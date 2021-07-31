Mi Launches HyperSonic Power Bank With 20,000mAh Capacity In India

New Delhi: Mi has recently launched HyperSonic Power Bank in India through a crowdfunding campaign. The new power bank in Xiaomi’s portfolio brings 50W fast charging capability and a three-port design. It can charge laptops at up to 45W and has a matte black exterior. The Mi HyperSonic Power Bank also has a host of protection mechanisms built-in.

Mi HyperSonic Power Bank price in India

The new power bank comes a few weeks after the launch of the Mi Boost Pro Power Bank in the country. This one offers 30,000 mAh capacity but has fewer technologies on it. For that reason, it is priced at INR 2,299. Now, Indian customers will have plenty of possibilities to refill their devices while on the go.

Mi Hypersonic Power Ban Features And Specs

The Mi HyperSonic Power Bank features three ports and two types of connectors – a USB Type C port and two conventional USB A ports. Users can recharge the power bank via the USB Type-C port in roughly 3 hours and 50 minutes. According to the Chinese brand, this power bank has been developed for charging laptops and take user safety in mind. The 20,000 mAh Li-poly batteries ensure fast and safe charging with every use. It also comes with six layers of advanced chip protection to safeguard devices from short circuit protection, temperature protection, input over-voltage protection, battery over-current protection, over-discharge protection, and more.

Furthermore, the Power Bank comes with a low-power charging mode that can be activated by simply double-tapping the power button. This feature is particularly useful to charge low-power consuming devices like Bluetooth headsets, fitness bands, smartwatches and etc.

In terms of durability, the Power Bank offers a strong and durable build. Interestingly, the material of choice allows it to the lightweight in the same time it is durable. For those unaware, it packs a matte black design made from a high-quality PC + ABS material. Now the big question is when the users will be able to purchase it? Xiaomi is selling it through a crowdfunding program in India.