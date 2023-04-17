MI-KKR IPL clash: Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Hrithik Shokeen fined

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Suryakumar Yadav, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Nitish Rana and Mumbai spinner Hritik Shokeen faced the wrath of the match referee on Sunday.

Stand-in captain in the absence of Rohit Sharma (Impact Player), Suryakumar Yadav failed to manage the overs and committed offences relating to over-rate that saw him get fined Rs 12 lakh by the match referee.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana was fined 25 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the first innings of the game, where he had a flare up with Hrithik Shokeen. Rana and Shokeen are teammates in the Indian domestic circuit for Delhi, and it is speculated that the IPL incident was a bust up from their Delhi days.

Shokeen and Rana got into a verbal spat in the ninth over of the game when the bowler dismissed the KKR captain and proceeded to give him a send off. Rana did not take the gesture kindly and hurled some back himself before the duo were pulled away by the MI players present on the pitch.

Rana admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. Mumbai Indians bowler Hrithik Shokeen was fined 10 percent as well after he admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

Also, Mumbai Indians captain Suryakumar Yadav has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL match against KKR.

Since it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s code of conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Suryakumar was fined Rs 12 lakh.