MI batter Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of IPL 2022; Shares heartfelt message for fans

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians’ middle-order mainstay Suryakumar Yadav on Monday has been ruled out of rest of IPL 2022 due to a left forearm muscle injury. The news comes as a blow for Mumbai, who were looking to finish the tournament on a high after being officially eliminated from the race to playoffs.

“Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on the left forearm and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team,” said a statement by the franchise ahead of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil Stadium.

Suryakumar Yadav, the Mumbai Indians batter who had to withdraw from IPL 2022 on Monday because of an injury, has told his fans that with their support and blessings, he “will be back in no time”.

But Yadav on Monday was upbeat about his return and thanked his fans for their good wishes and support.

“With all your wishes and support, I will be back in no time,” Suryakumar Yadav said in a tweet on Monday.

“To my Mumbai Indians family, I will be cheering for you from the other side, this time. Let’s finish the tournament on a high note and display our true character on the field,” he wrote in the tweet. His support from outside the bio-bubble did not help much as Mumbai Indians were beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders by 52 runs.

Yadav had missed Mumbai’s first two matches against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals due to his recovery from a hairline fracture he sustained while fielding in India’s home T20I series against West Indies at Kolkata in February this year.