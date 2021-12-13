MHADA Recruitment Exam Paper Leak Bid: 3 held

Pune: Police have arrested three persons from Pune for allegedly trying to leak the question paper of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) recruitment exam, scheduled for Sunday, prompting the state government to cancel it.

Amid outrage over the move to not hold the exam, state Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Sunday said henceforth MHADA will conduct exams itself without involving any private agency as such cases of breach of trust are on the rise.

Speaking to reporters in Thane in the evening, Awhad said only one person knew about the question paper (for Sunday’s exam).

“After that question paper was printed, the owner of the company kept it in his possession despite the clear instructions against doing so. He has been charged with the breach of trust,” the minister said.

Earlier in the day, a Pune cyber police official had said that they had nabbed three people, including an employee of a software company appointed for setting the question papers, from the Vishrantwadi area on Saturday night after a tip-off that some people were trying to leak question papers of the exams to be held for various posts, including engineer and assistant law consultant.