MHA Launches ‘CAPF Punarvaas’ To Facilitate Retired CAPF & Assam Rifle Personnel

New Delhi: With an aim to facilitate retired Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and Assam Rifle personnel to secure employment with private security agencies, the Ministry of Home Affairs under the directions of the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has launched ‘CAPF Punarvaas’, through the Welfare & Rehabilitation Board (WARB).

The portal will help retired personnel seeking re-employment to find an appropriate match by uploading their personal details on the WARB website along with their area of expertise and preferred employment location. The Ministry of Home Affairs also runs a portal under Private Security Agencies Regulation Act (PSARA) for the registration of Private Security Agencies (PSAs).

The welfare of CAPF personnel and their families has been one of the top priorities of the Government led by Shri Narendra Modi.

Both websites have now been interlinked whereby the database of retired CAPFs personnel who have applied on ‘CAPF Punarvaas’ can be accessed by PSAs through the PSARA website resulting in a single platform for both job seekers and job providers.

This new initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs provides access to the database under ‘CAPFs Punarvaas’ to PSAs digitally.

With the increase in the number of business establishments requiring security services, there has been a substantial growth of PSAs thereby increasing the requirement of security personnel.

On the one hand, PSAs will benefit by accessing the database of retired and willing personnel of CAPFs who are well trained in providing security and other security-related services; on the other hand, this initiative will provide an electronic platform for retired CAPFs personnel to secure employment in PSAs.

This initiative is a step toward the welfare of CAPFs personnel and will go a long way in meeting their rehabilitation requirements.