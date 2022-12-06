MHA Gives Nod For Visas To 34 Players, Officials Of Pakistan Blind Cricket Team

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has cleared the issuance of visas to 34 players and officials of the Pakistan blind cricket team for the World Cup in India, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision came hours after the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) claimed that the team could not get clearance from the Indian external affairs ministry.

According to a news report by PTI, after MHA’s nod, the external affairs ministry will issue visas to the Pakistani players and officials so that they can travel to India for the ongoing tournament.

The Union home ministry has given clearance for the issuance of visas to 34 Pakistani players and officials to take part in the Blind Cricket World Cup, a ministry official told the news agency.

Earlier in the day, the PBCC in a statement had claimed that the team could not get clearance from the Indian external affairs ministry. “This unfortunate incident has left the Pakistan blind cricket team in the lurch,” the PBCC said.

