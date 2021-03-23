MHA gives compulsory retirement to IPS Amitabh Thakur

New Delhi: Senior IPS Officer Amitabh Thakur has been given premature retirement by Home Ministry from his service.

Thakur has been termed as “not fit” for continuing in service. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on March 17 ordered him to retire.

Thakur was once suspended by Uttar Pradesh government in 2015 for accusing Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav of “threatening” him. The order of Home Ministry was sent to Uttar Pradesh government where Thakur was currently posted as an Inspector General of Police.