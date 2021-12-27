MHA Did Not Freeze Bank Accounts Of Missionaries Of Charity: Centre

New Delhi: The renewal application under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) for the renewal of FCRA registration of Missionaries of Charity (MoC) was refused on 25 Dec 2021 for not meeting the eligibility conditions under FCRA 2010 and Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules (FCRR) 2011.

State Bank of India informed the Union home ministry that Missionaries of Charity itself sent a request to the bank to freeze its accounts, according to a release.

No request/revision application has been received from Missionaries of Charity (MoC) for review of this refusal of renewal.

Missionaries of Charity (MoC) was registered under FCRA vide Registration No 147120001 and its registration was valid up-to 31 Oct 2021. The validity was subsequently extended up-to 31 Dec 2021 along with other FCRA Associations whose renewal application were pending renewal.

However, while considering the MoC’s renewal application, some adverse inputs were noticed. In consideration of these inputs on record, the renewal application of MoC was not approved. The FCRA registration of MoC was valid up-to 31st December 2021. MHA did not freeze any accounts of MoC. State Bank of India has informed that MoC itself sent a request to SBI to freeze its accounts.

The ministry issued a statement after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that all bank accounts of MoC were frozen by the Centre. Banerjee said all 22,000 patients and employees have been left without food and medicines, adding that “humanitarian efforts must not be compromised.”

