MHA asks State/UTs to ensure strict compliance with Flag Code of India 2002

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the States and Union Territories to ensure strict compliance of the provisions of Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act 1971.

In a letter written to the Chief Secretaries and Administrators, Union Home Ministry has said, Indian Flag represents hopes and aspirations of people. It said, lack of awareness has been observed amongst people and organizations about the laws and practices of displaying national flag.

It has been directed to the States and UTs to ensure the use of only paper flags by the public on the occasion of important national, cultural, and sports events.

The MHA also asked to ensure that paper flags are not discarded or thrown on the ground after the event and flags must be disposed of according to the dignity of the Flag