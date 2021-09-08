Mexico’s Supreme Court Decriminalises Abortion In Historic Landmark

Mexico City: Mexico’s Supreme Court has ruled that it is unconstitutional to punish abortion as a crime, a landmark ruling that clears the way for the legalization of abortion across the country.

“Today is a historic day for the rights of all Mexican women,” said Supreme Court Chief Justice Arturo Zaldivar on Tuesday.

“It is a watershed in the history of the rights of all women, especially the most vulnerable,” he added.

The ruling sets a precedent that would force judges across Mexico — home to one of the world’s largest populations of Catholics — to hand down similar rulings and expands early abortion for millions of women in Mexico’s 32 states.

Currently, abortion is only legal in a handful of states, except in cases of rape or where the mother’s life is in danger.