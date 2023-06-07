Meta Verified Now Available In India. This Is How Much It Will Cost

Meta Verified was on Wednesday made available in India. The social networking giant announced that Meta Verified is a new subscription bundle that includes account verification with a government ID, impersonation protections and account support.

Meta Verified is a paid verification system, which is similar to what Elon Musk did with Twitter Blue. The Mark Zuckerberg-owned company further announced it would retain the verified badge for accounts that were verified before the introduction of Meta Verified.

Meta Verified Price And Availability In India

Meta Verified is available for direct purchase on Instagram or Facebook in India starting Wednesday (June 7). Users can purchase a monthly subscription for Rs 699 on iOS and Android. In the coming months, Meta will also introduce a web purchase option at a cheaper price of Rs 599 a month.

The legacy accounts that were verified before the introduction of Meta Verified passed through a set of criteria to confirm their authentic presence and may be more susceptible to impersonation than the average user. So, it’s important “we maintain the verified badge to protect their accounts and the people that engage with them”, the social networking giant said.

“Long term, we want to build a subscription offering that’s valuable to everyone, including creators, businesses, and our community at large. As part of this vision, we are evolving the meaning of verified accounts on our apps so we can expand access to verification and more people can trust that the accounts they interact with are authentic,” Meta wrote in a blog post.

Earlier in March, Meta Verified waitlist was opened in India.

This Is What Meta Verified Users In India Will Get

A verified badge, confirming you’re the real you and that your account has been authenticated with a government ID.

More protection from impersonation with proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target people with growing online audiences.

Help when you need it for common account issues. At the moment, support is available in English only, but it will be extended to include Hindi as well in the coming months.

“Since our initial test of Meta Verified in Australia and New Zealand, we’ve made a few adjustments based on learnings, including the removal of increased reach for additional test countries. This continues to be the approach for India. We’re exploring elements to add to the subscription as we roll out to more places and will share more when we’re ready,” the company noted.

