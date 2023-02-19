Meta To Launch Subscription Service To Get FB Accounts Verified

Mumbai: Facebook parent Meta will be rolling out a subscription service this week to get accounts verified using government IDs.

Facebook founder and Meta chairman and chief executive officer Mark Zuckerburg on Sunday said that the Meta Verified service would cost users at least $11.99 per month on web or $14.99 per month on iOS.

“This week we’re starting to roll out Meta Verified — a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support,” he said.

“This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services. Meta Verified starts at $11.99 / month on web or $14.99 / month on iOS. We’ll be rolling out in Australia and New Zealand this week and more countries soon,” Zuckerburg further said.

