Meta Adds A New ‘Calls’ Tab To Messenger

Mumbai: Meta has introduced a dedicated tab for audio and video calls to the function bar at the bottom of the messenger app.

Reportedly, the new tab will appear alongside “Chats”, “Stories” and “People”, and open up to a list of the user’s contacts, along with separate buttons for voice and video calls.

The new feature allows users to dial friends directly, and may also serve as an introduction to those less familiar with Messenger’s calling features.

Amongst all the free messengers, Facebook’s Messenger is one of the popular ones to chat and make calls. Meta has been regularly updating the app with new features – both interactive and security – to make it more appealing to the users.

Lately, Meta has been developing Messenger rapidly. The company introduced reactions, stickers, message-specific replies, and forwarding options to Messenger, which also highlighted end-to-end encryption as a major niche.