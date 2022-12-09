Met Predicts Rise In Night Temperature In Next 2-3 Days In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: People in several parts of Odisha are likely to heave a sigh of relief from the chilly winter condition as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a rise in night temperature under the influence of the cyclone over Bay of Bengal.

“Minimum temperature (Night temperature) is likely to gradually rise by 2-3 degree C at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next 2 to 3 days and no large change thereafter,” informed Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Several parts of the State recorded temperature below 10 degrees C in last 24 hours with G.Udaygiri recording the lowest of 6 degrees and Phulbani 6.6 degrees.

Other places reported below 10 Degrees C are Daringbadi (7.5), Korei (8.2), Chipilima (9.2), Jharsuguda (9.6), Bhawanipatna (9.6). Similarly, Ranital, Angul, Sundergarh, Koraput recorded 10 degrees C minimum temperature each.

Cuttack and Bhubaneswar witnessed minimum temperature of 13.6 and 14.2 degree Celsius, respectively. The minimum temperature is likely to go up gradually in many parts of the state in the coming days, weather agency stated.

The severe cyclonic storm (SCS) ‘Mandous’ over southwest Bay of Bengal has weakened into a cyclonic storm today. It is likely to cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) as a cyclonic storm during midnight today to early hours of tomorrow (December 10).

The system does not have any direct impact on Odisha even though an alert has been sounded in several other states due to the cyclonic storm Mandous.