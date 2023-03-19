Met Predicts Rain, Thunderstorm For Next Two Days In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorm and rain for the next two days. Rain accompanied by lightning, thunderstorm is likely to occur in the state for next two days.

The Met department also predicted lightning, thunder and rain with gusty surface wind reaching 40 km/hr to 50km/hr in several parts of state. The weather department has issued a yellow warning for 10 districts of the state on Monday.

Yellow warning has been issued to Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Gajapati, Ganjam and Kandhamal districts. Similarly, the weather department has issued a yellow warning to six districts on March 21. The districts are Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi.

On Saturday, several parts of Odisha had witnessed rain and thunderstorm under the influence of westerly disturbance.

The twin city Bhubaneswar and Cuttack witnessed showers in the evening and waterlogging was also reported in some areas. The rain brought relief from the rising temperature.

There will be no large change in day temperature during the next two days and thereafter it will gradually rise by 2 degree Celsius to 4 degrees at many places in the state