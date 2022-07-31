Met Issues Yellow Warning For Thunderstorm In 23 Districts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with lightning to occur in at least 23 districts over the next 24 hours.

The centre has also issued a yellow warning across different districts of Odisha today and tomorrow.

According to the Met Department, a thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Gajapati today and tomorrow.

As per the weather reports, 5 districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall. The met department has also warned the locals of possible thunderstorms and lightning strikes.

Similar activity is expected on August 1 and 2 in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Sundargarh, and Nawarangpur districts.

Besides, heavy rainfall is expected to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, and Nawarangpur, the IMD stated.

Bhubaneswar will experience a cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thundershower. The maximum and minimum temperature of the Capital City is very likely to be around 36 degrees and 27 degrees respectively.