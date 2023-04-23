Met Issues Orange Warning For Several Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Department has issued orange warning various districts predicting intermittent rain under the influence of norwester. It also further forcasted lightning, thunder and hailstorm accompanied by wind up to 40 to 50 km per hour.

The Regional Meteorological Department has predicted 7 to 11 cm of rain in the State Orange warning has been issued to 11 districts till 8:30 am tomorrow. These districts are Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Boudh, Anugal, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jajpur and Bhadrak.

The weather department has issued an orange warning to nine districts from 8:30 am tomorrow to 8:30 am on Tuesday. These districts are Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.