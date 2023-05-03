Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt AND Dua Lipa’s Outfits Were Inspired By Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel Look!

New York: Alia Bhatt marked her Met Gala debut this year.

Alia’s Met Gala 2023 outfit was a pretty, ivory bridal gown by designer Prabal Gurung. It was studded with a whopping amount of 1 lakh pearls.

Alia Bhatt Met Gala 2023 Look

Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look

Keeping the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty Met Gala theme in mind, Alia revealed that her outfit was inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 vintage tweed Chanel gown!

Interestingly, singer Dua Lipa too had recreated Claudia Schiffer’s iconic Chanel bride look for her Met Gala 2023 appearance. Dua accessorised her gown with a stunning Tiffany and Co. diamond necklace.

Dua Lipa Met Gala 2023