Messi’s room in Qatar Varsity to be converted into Museum

Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the Greatest of All Time (GOAT), will have a miniature museum dedicated all to himself as the room that he stayed in at Qatar University will now be transformed into a museum.

The same has been confirmed by the University as per a report carried by El Graphico. The pictures of the same have surfaced on social media. Check out the pictures here:

مقرّ إقامة أبطال المنتخب الأرجنتيني الذي استضافهم حرمنا الجامعي أثناء مونديال كأس العالم ⁧#قطر2022⁩ ⚽️🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/bYhvPOq1sV — جامعة قطر (@QatarUniversity) December 27, 2022

Argentina squad ditched luxury stay in a 5-star hotel and the University of Qatar was their residence during their stay in Doha. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether the Messi museum will be operated from the same complex or will be moved to a different location on the same campus.

Lionel Messi achieved the major trophy that had eluded him all his career. While Messi boasted of an enviable trophy cabinet, the FIFA World Cup trophy was missing from that collection which he finally was able to lift when Argentina defeated France in the finals of the 2022 edition of the competition held at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on December 28 (Sunday).

Messi led from the front on the night of the finals as he scored a brace before also scoring from the spot in the penalty shootout. Riding on his inspirational performance, the Albiceleste secured their third FIFA World Cup title.