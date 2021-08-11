Messi Signs 2-Yr Contract With Paris Saint-Germain

Paris: Argentina football superstar Lionel Messi, who left Barcelona after 21 years last week, has signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 34-year-old Messi will wear the number 30, the number he had when he began his professional career at Barca,

“I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain,” PSG quoted Messi as saying.

“Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes,”he added.

Messi, who was a free agent after his shock departure from boyhood club Barcelona last week, landed at Le Bourget airport to the north of Paris on Tuesday afternoon.

There he was greeted by hundreds of PSG supporters who had gathered hoping to catch a glimpse of their new signing.

Neymar and Mbappe were already the two most expensive soccer players in history, and the addition of Messi to Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG line-up could rival the unstoppable triumvirate that he formed at Barcelona with Neymar and Luis Suarez.