Meritorious Students Of Govt, Aided Schools Awarded DMF HSC Scholarship In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: DMF HSC Scholarship entering 3rd year, awarded scholarships to Class X students of Keonjhar who had achieved 60% or higher studying in Government/Aided High Schools& Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs).

Mr. Subroto Bagchi, Chairman, Odisha Skill Development Authority, attended the DMF HSC Scholarship 2022 ceremony as the Chief Guest. Mr. Bagchi with his esteemed presence shared the story of his life and motivated the audience. He conversed with the youngsters and answered their queries regarding achieving success and being a better human being.

Lauding the District Administration Keonjhar, the OSDA Chairman said: “Using the funds available under DMF, district is paving a path for excellence for the students in Keonjhar”.

This year, 228 students in the district received more than 90% (Al grade) and 1997 students received more than 80% (A2 grade) in the BSE Class 10th exam.

Jyoti Prakash Sahoo from Kalyani BP School Garahabandhogoda, Ghasipura has achieved top position in Keonjhar by securing 98.17 %.

Shardha Juanga from Chandragiri High School, Badapalaspal has secured 78.67 % and is the topper among the tribal students. She also gets special mention from the chief guest for her grit and efforts.

DMF awarded scholarships worth Rs 17 Cr to a total of 11,605 Class X students who had achieved 60% or higher studying in Government and Aided High Schools & Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAVs).

Earlier, DMF HSC scholarships worth Rs 10.48 Cr was awarded to 7698 meritorious students for the year 2021 and 2020. The initiative is aimed to inspire students to successfully complete their schooling and support them financially to pursue higher studies beyond Class X level.

The initiative is also in-line with the National Education Policy, 2019 objectives and achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) to expand higher education scholarships to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all”.