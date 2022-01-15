Mercury To Plunge By 3-4 Degree Across Odisha: IMD

Bhubaneswar: Mercury has witnessed a sharp drop in Odisha even as the India Meteorological Department said temperature will plunge in most parts of the State for the next few days.

As per the IMD’s weather bulletin, the minimum temperature in different parts of the State is likely to plunge by 3 to 4 degree Celsius. The gradual fall in minimum temperature will persist for almost three days.

Many places across the State recorded minimum temperature below 15 degree Celsius. Keonjhar recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 13.8 degree Celsius on Friday night.

It is pertinent to mention here that several parts of the State experienced rainfall activities triggered by the western disturbance in the past few days.