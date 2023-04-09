Mercury To Go Up By 3-5 Degrees C In Next Five Days Over Most Parts Of Country

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that over the next three to five days, the majority of the country will likely experience a gradual rise in maximum temperature of three to five degrees Celsius.

“Maximum Temperatures are very likely to rise gradually by 3-5°C over most parts of the country except northeast India and Western Himalayan Region during next 3-5 days becoming near normal,” the IMD said in its press release.

In any case, no heat wave conditions are likely over any part of the country during the following five days.

Upper east India and the western Himalayan district will have ordinary temperature during a similar period, IMD said.

At a lower tropospheric level, the easterly trough extends from Kerala to Vidarbha, passing through interior Karnataka and Marathwada. Rainfall is anticipated in several parts of India as a result of this weather phenomenon.

Over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan, and Goa on Sunday, it is very likely to rain lightly to moderately, with thunderstorms and lightning. India’s southern regions are also expected to receive rainfall.

“Light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 09th April and over Kerala during next 5 days,” the MeT Department stated.

Central and eastern India are likely to experience similar weather conditions. “Light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha on 09th April, 2023,” the weather agency stated.