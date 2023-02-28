Mercury Soars To Scorching 38°C In Odisha: IMD

Bhubaneswar: Despite a marginal fall in the mercury level, there was little respite from the gruelling summer heat in Odisha as the temperature soared above 38 degree Celsius.

Boudh district in Odisha turned out to be the hottest places in the state with a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius, followed by Sonepur at 37.6 degree Celsius and Balangir at 37.2 degree Celsius. The mercury in Bhubaneswar, which registered 35.8 degree Celsius on Monday, is likely to tough 37 degree Celsius, the Met office said.

There will, however, be no large change in the minimum temperature at many places in the state during this period, according to IMD’s midday bulletin.

The rise in temperature, which is quite normal during this time of the year, is being attributed to clear sky and lack of rainfall activities.

Meanwhile, the corporators in Bhubaneswar have been directed to set up water kiosks in all wards to tackle the heatwave-like conditions.