Mercury Soars To 44 °C & Above In 4 Places Of Odisha, Sonepur Sizzles At 44.5 °C

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature rose to 40 °C or above at as many as 22 places in Odisha with Sonepur becoming the hottest place in the state with 44.5 °C, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Tuesday.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, day temperature breached the 44 °C mark in four places i.e., Sonepur (44.5 °C), Angul (44.1 °C), Jharsuguda & Bolangir (44 °C). Mercury also breached 43 °C mark in 11 other places in the state.

In the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the day temperature stood at 40.2 °C and 39.5 °C respectively.

“There will be no large change in maximum day temperature during the next 4 to 5 days over the districts of Odisha,” the IMD said.

The maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 3 to 5 °C at many places over the districts of interior Odisha and likely to be above normal by 2 to 3 °C at many places over coastal Odisha. People are advised to take precautionary measures while going outside during daytime between 11 am to 3 pm,” the IMD bulletin further reads.

