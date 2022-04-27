Mercury Soars To 44 °C & Above In 4 Places Of Odisha, Sonepur Sizzles At 44.5 °C

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature rose to 40 °C or above at as many as 22 places in Odisha with Sonepur becoming the hottest place in the state with 44.5 °C, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Tuesday.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, day temperature breached the 44 °C mark in four places i.e., Sonepur (44.5 °C), Angul (44.1 °C), Jharsuguda & Bolangir (44 °C). Mercury also breached 43 °C mark in 11 other places in the state.

ରାଜ୍ୟର ୨୪ ସହରରେ ଦିନର ତାତି ୪୦ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ଉପରେ ରେକର୍ଡ ୧୧ ସହର ରେ ଦିନ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ୪୩ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ କିମ୍ବା ଅଧିକ ରେକର୍ଡ ୪୪.୫ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ସହ ସୋନପୁର ରାଜ୍ୟର ଉତ୍ତପ୍ତ ସହର ଅନୁଗୁଳ ରେ ୪୪.୧ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ, ବଲାଙ୍ଗୀର ଏବଂ ଝାରସୁଗୁଡ଼ାରେ ୪୪ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ରେକର୍ଡ pic.twitter.com/lUsCsX3c8Q — Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) April 27, 2022

In the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the day temperature stood at 40.2 °C and 39.5 °C respectively.

“There will be no large change in maximum day temperature during the next 4 to 5 days over the districts of Odisha,” the IMD said.

The maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 3 to 5 °C at many places over the districts of interior Odisha and likely to be above normal by 2 to 3 °C at many places over coastal Odisha. People are advised to take precautionary measures while going outside during daytime between 11 am to 3 pm,” the IMD bulletin further reads.