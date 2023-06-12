Mercury Soars To 40 °C & Above At 31 Places In Odisha; Sambalpur Sizzles At 46.1 °C

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature soared to 40 °C or above at as many as 31 places in Odisha, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Monday.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, mercury soared to 46.1 °C in Sambalpur followed by Hirakud 45.6 °C, Sonepur 45 °C, Bargarh 44.9 °C. Bolangir, Boudh, Titilagarh, Nayagarh, & Talcher recorded 44 °C each.

Besides, the maximum day temperature at Angul was recorded at 43.9 °C, Jharsuguda 43.4 °C, Rourkela, Dhenkanal &Nuapada 43.2 °C each, Sundargarh 42.7 °C, Jagatsinghpur & Khordha 42.5 °C each, Kendrapara 41.8 °C, Phulbani, Bhadrak & Rayagada 41.5 °C each, Bhawanipatna & Malkangiri 41 °C each, Keonjhar 40.8 °C, Deogarh & Baripada 40.2 °C each, Paralakhemundi, Chandbali & Chatrapur 42 °C each,

The day temperature recorded in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack stood at 44.3 °C and 43.2 °C respectively.