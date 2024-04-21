Mercury soars to 40 °C or above at 30 places in Odisha, Baripada sizzles at 44.6 °C

Bhubaneswar: Severe heatwave conditions prevailed across Odisha on Sunday as the maximum day temperature soared to 40 °C or above at 30 places in the state.

According to the IMD regional centre in Bhubaneswar, Baripada was the hottest place in the state with the maximum temperature rising to 44.6 °C and 13 other cities recording 43 °C or above today.

As per the IMD observation, at Nuapada temperature was recorded at 44 °C, Talcher at 43.8 °C, Jharsuguda &Keonjhar at 43.6 °C, Bolangir at 43.2 °C, Sundargarh & Boudh at 43 °C, Dhenkanal at 42.9 °C, Titilagarh 42.5 °C, Rourkela at 42.1 °C, Bhawanipatna & Nayagarh at 42 °C, Chandbala & Hirakud at 41.9 °C, Bhadrak at 41.8 °C, Sambalpur & Malkangiri at 41.7 °C, Bhubaneswar at 41.6 °C, Paralakhemundi & Jajpur at 41 °C, Phulbani, Sonepur, Bargarh, & Kendrapara at 40.8 °C, Balasore & Khurda at 40.5 °C, and Jagatsinghpur at 40 °C.