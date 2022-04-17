Mercury Soars To 40 °C Or Above At 12 Places In Odisha, Sonepur Hottest With 43.2 °C

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature soared to 40 °C or above at as many as 12 places in Odisha, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Sunday.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, Sonepur recorded the highest maximum day temperature of 43.2 °C followed by Angul at 43.1 °C, Jharsuguda at 42.9 °C, Bolangir at 42.4 °C and Boudh at 42 °C.

Besides, the maximum day temperature in Paralakhemundi was recorded at 41 °C followed by Sambalpur at 40.8 °C, Bhawanipatna at 40.6 °C, Titilagarh at 40.5 °C, Hirakud at 40.3 °C, Chatrapur 40 °C and Baripada 40 °C today.

Besides, the day temperature recorded in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack stood at 38.6 °C and 38.1 °C respectively.

#12places in Odisha recorded day temperatures 40°C or above With 43.2 °C #Sonepur tops the list of highest maximum day temperature pic.twitter.com/EQbER0HvG8 — Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) April 17, 2022

In its evening forecast, the IMD regional centre here said that there will be no large change in maximum temperature during the next 5 days over the districts of Odisha.

Maximum Day temperature is likely to be more than 40 °C at many places and likely to be above normal by 2 to 3 °C at a few places over the districts of interior Odisha during the next 4 to 5 days, the Met centre said.

The weatherman has advised taking precautionary measures for hot weather conditions while going outside during midday 12-3 PM.