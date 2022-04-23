Mercury Soars To 40 °C & Above In 22 Places Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature rose to 40 °C or above at as many as 22 places in Odisha, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Saturday.
As per the latest IMD bulletin, day temperature breached the 41 °C mark in nine places i.e., Angul (42.1 °C), Bhubaneswar (41.7 °C), Boudh (41.5 °C), Dhenkanal (41.5 °C), Deogarh (41.5 °C), Bolangir (41 °C), Baripada (41 °C), Cuttack (41 °C) and Paralakhemundi (41 °C).
#୨୨ସ୍ଥାନରେ ୪୦ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ କିମ୍ବା ତାଠାରୁ ଉପରେ ଦିନ ତାପମାତ୍ରା
୯ ସ୍ଥାନରେ #୪୧ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ କିମ୍ବା ତାଠାରୁ ଅଧିକ ତାତି
୪୧.୨ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ସହ #ଅନୁଗୁଳ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଉତ୍ତପ୍ତ ସହର
୪୧.୭ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ସହ #ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ରାଜ୍ୟର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଉତ୍ତପ୍ତ ସହର pic.twitter.com/Ecn6BuVC5M
— Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) April 23, 2022
For the first time this year, the maximum day temperature rose to 41.7 °C in Bhubaneswar and 41 °C in Cuttack.
ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷ ପ୍ରଥମ ଥର ପାଇଁ #୪୧ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ଛୁଇଁଲା ଟ୍ୱିନ-ସିଟି #ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ୪୧.୭ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ #କଟକ ୪୧ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
— Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) April 23, 2022
In its evening forecast, the IMD regional centre here said that the maximum temperature is very likely to gradually rise by 3 to 5 °C at many places over the districts of Interior Odisha, and no large change over Coastal Odisha during the next 3 days and also so large change thereafter over the districts of Odisha.
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.