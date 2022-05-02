Mercury Soars To 40 °C & Above In 18 Places Of Odisha, Sonepur Sizzles At 43.2 °C

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature rose to 40 °C or above at as many as 18 places in Odisha with Sonepur becoming the hottest place in the state with 43.2 °C, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Monday.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, day temperature breached the 42 °C mark in five places i.e., Sonepur (43.2 °C), Boudh (42.5 °C), Phulbani, Titilagarh & Talcher (42 °C).

ଆଜି ୧୮ ସହରରେ ଦିନ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ୪୦ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ କିମ୍ବା ଅଧିକ ରେକର୍ଡ ୫ ସହର ରେ ଦିନ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ୪୨ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ କିମ୍ବା ଅଧିକ ରେକର୍ଡ pic.twitter.com/R8VdXHtr9n — Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) May 2, 2022

In the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the day temperature stood at 37.7 °C and 37 °C respectively.

“There will be no large change in Maximum temperature (day temperature) over districts of Odisha during next 4 to 5 days,” the IMD said in its evening bulletin.