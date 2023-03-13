Mercury Soars To 38 Degrees C In 5 Odisha Towns; Westerly Disturbance To Bring Rain From March 15

Bhubaneswar: The temperature has crossed 38 degrees in five towns in Odisha today with Sambalpur emerging hottest city with 38.7 degrees C.

The weather will remain the same tomorrow in the state. The temperature will be 2 to 3 degrees higher than normal. From March 15, the mercury will be downward under the influence of westerly disturbance.

The phenomenon is most likey to trigger thunder and rain in most places of the State from March 15. The weather department has issued yellow warning for 11 districts

On March 15, rain may occur in Baleswar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Parogurbanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Sundergarh, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts.

The weather will remain dry and cloudy in nine districts. Likewise, the regional weather center has warned of thundershowers and rain in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Baleswar, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Kandhamal.

On March 16, rain and wind speed will also increase in the state. Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Pargurubhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkanagiri districts are likely to receive rain. Dry weather will prevail in 12 districts.

Westerly disturbance will have more impact on coastal and south Odisha. After March 17, there would be a change in the weather of the state. In the third week of March, the temperature will soar again and the temperature is likely to cross 40 degrees, weather agency predicted.