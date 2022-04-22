Mercury Rises To 40 °C
Odisha Weather Forecast. (Representational Image)
BreakingHeadlineState

Mercury Rises To 40 °C & Above In Three Places Of Odisha Including Bhubaneswar

By Pragativadi News Service
42

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature rose to 40 °C or above at as many as three places in Odisha for the second consecutive day, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Wednesday.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, the day temperature breached the 41 °C mark in two places i.e., Boudh (41 °C) and Paralakhemundi (41 °C).

The day temperature in the state capital, Bhubaneswar was recorded at 40.8 °C and in Cuttack, it was only 38.8 °C today.

Pragativadi News Service 3021 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

Breaking