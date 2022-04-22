Mercury Rises To 40 °C & Above In Three Places Of Odisha Including Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature rose to 40 °C or above at as many as three places in Odisha for the second consecutive day, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Wednesday.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, the day temperature breached the 41 °C mark in two places i.e., Boudh (41 °C) and Paralakhemundi (41 °C).

ବୌଦ୍ଧ ଏବଂ ପାରଳାଖେମୁଣ୍ଡି ରେ ସର୍ବୋଚ୍ଚ ଦିନ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ୪୧ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ତାତି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ରେ ୪୦.୮ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ରେକର୍ଡ ଆସନ୍ତା କାଲି ଠାରୁ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଜିଲ୍ଲାଗୁଡିକରେ ଅନେକ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ୩ ରୁ ୫ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ଯାଏଁ ଦିନ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ରେ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ସମ୍ଭାବନା pic.twitter.com/elKW2v0cEc — Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) April 22, 2022

The day temperature in the state capital, Bhubaneswar was recorded at 40.8 °C and in Cuttack, it was only 38.8 °C today.