Mercury Rises To 40 °C & Above In 8 Places Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature rose to 40 °C or above at as many as eight places in Odisha with Boudh remaining the hottest place in the state with 42.5 °C, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Wednesday.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, the day temperature breached the 42 °C mark only in Boudh city. The other places that recorded maximum day temperature of 40 °C or above are Sonepur at 41.7 °C, Jajpur at 41 °C, Bargarh at 40.4 °C, Jharsuguda at 40.8 °C, Angul (40.1 °C), Sambalpur & Bolangir at 40 °C each.

“There will be no large change in Maximum temperature (day temperature) over districts of Odisha during next 4 to 5 days,” the IMD said in its evening bulletin.

The cyclonic circulation over the South Andaman Sea & neighbourhood extending up to mid-tropospheric levels persists. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over the same region around 06th May. It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify gradually into a Depression during subsequent 48 hours persists,” the IMD said.