Mercury Dips In Odisha, G Udaygiri Coldest At 5.4 Degree C

Bhubaneswar: People in Odisha continue to shiver under intense cold with the mercury further dipping to below 10 degree Celcius at as many places in the State during the last 24 hours, informed the IMD on Thursday.

The night temperature at G Udaygiri dropped to 5.4 degree Celcius, making it the coldest place in the State. Phulbani in Kandhamal district was coldest at 7.8 degree Celcius followed by Similiguda in Koraput district at 8.5 degree Celsius.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre, the minimum temperature plummeted to 9.1 degree C in Lakhanpur, 9.5 degrees in Kirei, 9.9 degree C in Balishankara.

The highest fall of -2.4 degree C was recorded at Keonjhargarh while the highest rise of +3.0 degree C was recorded at Bhawanipatna (district headquarters town of Kalahandi).