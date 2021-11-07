Mercury Dips In Odisha; Daringbadi Coldest At 9.5 Degree C

Bhubaneswar: Mercury plummeted across Odisha as the minimum temperature settled below 15 degree Celsius in many parts of the state in the morning today.

According to Bhubaneswar MeT, Daringbadi stood at 9.5 degree C, the lowest temperature, followed by Koraput (12.2 degree C).

Similarly, Keonjhar, Titlagarh and Jharsuguda towns have registered the lowest temperature of 14.2, 14.3 and 14.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Twin City of the state — Cuttack and Bhubaneswar — recorded 17 degree C and 18 degree C respectively in the morning.

The IMD further stated that a Cyclonic Circulation is lying over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining equatorial Indian ocean off Sumatra Coast.